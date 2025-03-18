5,771 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.