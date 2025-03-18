65,101 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.20. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

