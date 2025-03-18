7,189 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.23, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

