73,772 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WD-40 by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $242.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $211.03 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

