746,406 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 746,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,048,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 245,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 218,804 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,592 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,291 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.6 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.