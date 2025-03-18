764 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $489.30 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $448.50 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

