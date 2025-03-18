893 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.60, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

