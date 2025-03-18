Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $8,651,740. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

