Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,459,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $85,600.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,531.50. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,179 shares of company stock worth $11,503,659. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.