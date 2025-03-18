Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Allegion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.