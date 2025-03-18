AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 275.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of KSS opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $952.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

