AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 27,757.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,377 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTU opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

