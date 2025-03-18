AlphaQuest LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Andersons by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Andersons by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

