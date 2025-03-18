AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,440,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

