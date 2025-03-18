AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

