Amundi Acquires 12,657 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.10% of Upbound Group worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Upbound Group by 374.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPBD. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

