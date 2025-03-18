Amundi Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 149,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:FNB opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
