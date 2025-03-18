Amundi Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 149,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.