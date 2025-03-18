Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Amundi raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699,925 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

