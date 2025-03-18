Amundi Grows Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nova alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Nova by 74.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 121.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,669,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

Nova Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.11. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.