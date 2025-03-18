Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Amundi grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,915,000 after buying an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

