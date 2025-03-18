Amundi Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Amundi raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Granite Construction worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,154,000. Hill City Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $61,046,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

