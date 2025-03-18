Amundi Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

