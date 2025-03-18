Amundi Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kirby by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Kirby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $18,749,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $88.34 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

