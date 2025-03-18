Amundi Sells 2,825 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amundi decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,666,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

