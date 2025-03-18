Atria Investments Inc Buys New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,637.64. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,662 shares of company stock worth $2,138,401. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.