Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

