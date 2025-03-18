Atria Investments Inc Has $267,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.