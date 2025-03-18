Atria Investments Inc Invests $261,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EPAC opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

