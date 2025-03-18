Atria Investments Inc Makes New $336,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.