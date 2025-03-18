Atria Investments Inc Purchases 328 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

