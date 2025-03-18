Atria Investments Inc Takes $308,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 880,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.