Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

