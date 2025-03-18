BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

