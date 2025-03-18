Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,713 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after acquiring an additional 109,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after buying an additional 2,055,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 570,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 66.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 178,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

