Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,962 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 528,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $6,105,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,176,566.24. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797,494 shares of company stock valued at $315,156,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

