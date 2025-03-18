Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,410 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 530,390 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $6,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,414 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

