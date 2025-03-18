Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.