Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SARO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.8 %

StandardAero stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SARO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.