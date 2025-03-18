Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $395,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.89.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,251.04. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

