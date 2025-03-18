Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 671 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $225,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

