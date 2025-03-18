Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of CALM opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

