Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.