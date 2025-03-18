Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

