Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

