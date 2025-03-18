Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Fastly by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fastly by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fastly by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $285,492.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,540.04. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $40,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,444,136 shares in the company, valued at $41,364,073.36. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

View Our Latest Report on FSLY

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.