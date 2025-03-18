Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.91 and a 200 day moving average of $509.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

