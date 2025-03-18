GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,451.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,007 shares of company stock worth $43,843,249. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

