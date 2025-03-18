Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 64 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after buying an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.18. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

