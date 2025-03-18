Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 16,341 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,618,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 331,174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 594,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 58,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

