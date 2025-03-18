Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 29,605 Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

